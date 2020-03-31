Oyo Gov, Seyi Makinde tests positive to coronavirus

Share This





















The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that he has tested positive to coronavirus.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” Mr Makinde wrote on his Twitter handle and verified Facebook page.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,” he added.

With this development, Governor Makinde becomes the third governor to test positive to coronavirus.

The other governors who tested positive to the virus are , Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.