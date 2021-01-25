Oyetola says govt is committed to improving ease of business in Osun

Share This





















From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated the construction work of a juice production company at the Omoluabi Free Trade Zone, Osogbo.

This is just as the Governor reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business and eliminate identifiable bottlenecks that can discourage investors.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Ismail Omipidan and made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The construction of the industry is one of the positive outcomes of the government’s determination to advance the State’s economy through sustainable Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Oyetola said the citing of the juice production company in Osogbo was apt, as the State is economically endowed with great potential for fruits harvest.

According to him, Osun is blessed with pineapple in Ejigbo, Irepodun and Ifelodun Local Government Areas, oranges in Ife/Ijesha, Iwo zones and some other parts of the States, hence, the need to have the fruit juice production plant so that several tons of these agricultural produce which rot away annually could be gainfully utilised as raw materials for the Industry.

He added that the administration was poised to harness Osun’s potential in all sectors for maximum socio-economic gains.

Oyetola said that the state under his watch had successfully nurtured the economy to support the dreams of entrepreneurs by providing the requisite infrastructure to support their efforts while putting in place the right policy frameworks to facilitate hitch-free business experience.

He further noted that the construction of the company was in line with the administration’s commitment to ensuring that the massive investment opportunities available in the state are taken advantage of by wise investors.

The Governor added that the new company would open window of employment opportunities for the teeming citizens particularly the unemployed youths.

Speaking further, Oyetola said “As you know, our administration runs with a conviction that building the Osun of our dream requires that we have an economy that is revitalised on account of the volume of economic activities that it encourages. This will create wealth and meaningfully engage our unemployed youths.

“Following the Economic and Investment Summit we hosted in 2019, we established the Osun Investment and Promotion Agency (OSIPA) to interface with investors.”

