Oyetola greets pioneer labour leader, Sunmonu, on 80th birthday

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has felcitated with the pioneer President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Alhaji Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu, on his 80th birthday, wishing him more years of good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the nation and humanity.

Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, and made available to media in kaduna yesterday said he was delighted to join family members, friends, associates and Nigerian workers to celebrate the foremost labour leader and appreciate Allah for allowing him reach the milestone age of 80.

The governor described Sunmonu as an elder statesman and illustrious son of Osun, just as he also hailed his courageous and selfless service to the nation. He also saluted him for relentlessly fighting for the rights and welfare of the Nigerian workers when he served as the NLC president and even after leaving office.

Oyetola said: “On behalf of the government and people of the State of Osun, I am delighted to join family members, friends, associates and the labour community in Nigeria, to celebrate a foremost unionist and labour leader, Alhaji Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu, on the occasion of his 80th birthday. I thank Allah Almighty for blessing and allowing him reach this milestone age.

“Alhaji Sunmonu is a respected elder statesman, a man of integrity and an illustrious son of our dear State of Osun, who had in different capacities in the past, courageously and selflessly served the nation and its people. As the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, between 1978 and 1984, Baba relentlessly fought for the rights and welfare of the Nigerian workers.

“As we celebrate and appreciate Alhaji Sunmonu for his service to Nigeria and his people, I pray to Allah to grant him more years of good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the nation and humanity. “

