Oyetola felicitates Osun APC Chair on birthday

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Mr. Gboyega Famoodun, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

This was contained in a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, and made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The Governor described Famoodun as a grassroots politician and pragmatic leader who is committed to the progress and development of the State.

Oyetola also lauded the sense of service, commitment, loyalty and maturity with which the APC Chairman has been directing the affairs of the party in Osun.

He said: “I join family members, friends, associates, party faithful and wellwishers to felicitate the Chairman of our party in Osun, Mr Gboyega Famoodun, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

“Mr Famoodun is an exceptional party man and I commend the sense of service, commitment, unalloyed loyalty and maturity with which he has been directing the affairs of our party. We appreciate him for his contributions to the stability and development of the APC.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless him with the needed wisdom and strength to pilot the affairs of our party, and grant him sound health and long life in the service of our State, country and humanity at large.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...