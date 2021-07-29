Oyetola congratulates Akeredolu over Supreme Court victory

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu over his victory at the Supreme Court.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, and made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that Oyetola, who is a member of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, National Leaders of the party, members, and supporters of the party in Ondo on the victory, describing it as a “sound and well deserved.”