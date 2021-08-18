Over 300 traditional stool vacant in Benue

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Over 300 traditional stools have remained vacant in Benue State for the past 20 years.

Benue State Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Ken Achabo disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen after a meeting convened by Governor Samuel Ortom with Stakeholders, national Assembly members, local government chairmen and traditional chief of Idoma land.

Barr. Achabo regretted that these stools have been occupied by chiefs in acting capacity for that period of time, saying “this not good enough”.

He said Government plans to fill the vacancies as well as resolve some certain nutty issues like excess kindred (clan heads) and beaded chiefs.

“The State has set up a committee and mandated it to within four (4) weeks look into the issues and report back to the Governor for immediate action.

“The committee has myself as chairman, all first class chiefs in Idoma land, Representatives of Ochi’Idoma, Attorney-General of the State, Barr. Michael Gusa, retired Chief Judge of the State Justice, Ada Onum, Chief Obande Jacob, Barr. Anthony Oche and Rt. Hon. George Alli, Chairman, Otukpo local government area. We will start with Idoma land and do same in Tiv land.”