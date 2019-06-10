Over 2,800 farmers get hybrid seedlings in N/West

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A former House of Representatives member, Hon Usman Shehu ABG in collaboration with Federal College of Horticulture, Gombe State has distributed hybrid seedlings to over 2,800 farmers across seven states of the north western zone.

Hon Usman Shehu ABG said high breed seedlings are to boost the production capacity of the farmers, saying maize, beans, tomatoes, pepper and soya bean are the seeds distributed.

Hon ABG who, represented Kaduna North Federal Constituency at the Lower Chamber from 2011 to 2015, added that, farmers needed to be supported to boost their production towards having a self sufficient Nigeria in agriculture.

The former lawmaker further said that it had become necessary for government at all levels and private individuals to contribute their quota towards the project of attaining food sufficiency by the country.

“Nigeria needs the inputs of local farmers for its industrialization and economy diversification drive towards exiting the league of import dependent nations.

“No country can be great when her agric sub sector is neglected and relies fully on imported food products for domestic consumption.

Agriculture must be given priority on our march towards having an export driven economy.

“It is therefore, imperative to have an enduring synergy among stakeholders in the agricultural sector where modern ideas are exchanged to improving our farming methods capable of absorbing our teeming unemployed youth particularly at this time of banditry and kidnappings in the Northwestern States, “ the former lawmaker said.

Dr Inuwa Musa, a Senior Lecturer from the Federal College of Horticulture , Gombe State, who served as a resource person gave a series of lectures to farmers at the event on modern farming techniques capable of increasing production capacity.

A beneficiary of the free seedlings programme from Zamfara State, which has experienced armed bandits’ attacks, Malam Iliya Yahaya expressed his delight and appreciation for the kind gestures of Hon ABG, whom he said had been a pillar of support to not just Kaduna people but Nigerians across the Northwest Zone.

Leader of delegation of farmers from Jigawa State, Lamido Ibrahim said farmers from his state would reciprocate by judicious use of the seedlings and educate other farmers on knowledge gained at the event.

District Head of Kawo, Jibrin Mohammed lauded the efforts of the former legislator towards improving the lives of people in Kaduna State and beyond and challenged public office holders to emulate Hon ABG who he said had not turned his back on people even as he was not reelected as a legislator.