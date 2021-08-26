Over 20 people killed in fresh Plateau attack

Lalong reintroduces 24 hours curfew in Jos North

Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

No fewer than 20 people have been reportedly killed at Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that houses were also burnt down in the attack which is coming days after the killing of over 20 travelers in Gada-biyu – Rukuba road, of same Jos North LGA.

A source confided in our reporter that the attack happened on Wednesday morning which resulted in killings of many and destruction of property.

He said more than 30 people were killed, before security personnel arrived at the area.

There was no certainty on the amount of casualties recorded as a result of the attack.

However, the Plateau State Government had re-imposesd 24hours curfew on Jos North Local Government area following rising tension in the city center.

A statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Dr. Makut Simon Macham also said that 10 people suspected to be connected with the attack were arrested.

Meanwhile efforts to reach the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Uba Gabriel Ugabah didn’t yield fruit as at the time of filling this report.