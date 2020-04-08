Outgoing OPSH commander charges troops on discipline

Share This





















From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The headquarters of Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) a multi security task force operating in Plateau, some part of Bauchi and Kaduna states has called on troops to be discipline and dedicated to duty.

OPSH outgoing commander, Major General Augustine Agundu, charged personnel of the theater, to intensify their efforts in ensuring peaceful coexistence within their areas of responsibility.

He also enjoined the troops to be aggressive, vigilant, discipline and remain very hygienic in this session of novel Pandemic outbreak.

General Agundu, who was talking on the occasion of handing and taking over held Tuesday at the OPSH headquarters Jos, recalled that he took over command of the OPSH on 25 July 2018 when the entire area of responsibility was faced by perennial insecurity. I assumed at the aftermath of gruesome killings that occurred at Gashish district of Barikin Ladi LGA that has claimed lives of almost 200 vulnerable people.

He said he has adopted mostly non kinetic approach in dealing with hoodlums and other scrupulous elements that may have intent of crafting lawlessness under his jurisdiction.

According to him, “the command was able to strategically address some of the critical security issues in many communities under the theater and today, relative peace has been restored and people are going about their legitimate businesses”.

While thanking all the personnel, he encouraged them to extol good virtues of the profession and always strive to be responsive in the discharge of their roles.

At a regular interval, the OPSH has paraded hundreds of firearms recovered from hoodlums that sought to unleash terror on different occasions in various communities under the safety of the operations.

The weapons, according to the OPSH were retrieved during various Internal Security Operations and patrols where dozens of suspect were arrested and charged to court.

Agundu, who is now posted to the Nigerian Army resource center was replaced at the OPSH by Major General Chukwu Emeka Okonkwo.