Out of school children dominate Jigawa children day celebration

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

In what appeared to be a serious challenge to both government at various levels and other stakeholders, the out-of-school children have dominated the 2021 children day celebration in Jigawa state.

The celebration that took place yesterday at Nuhu Sunusi Durbar ground Dutse was organized by the state Ministry of Women Affair and Social Development and the celebration was done only by some selected school children in the state.

Though the out-of-school children were not part of the celebration activities but they still stormed the venue in hundreds to witness the celebration as day set aside to celebrate all children including them.

Speaking to newsmen at the venue, some of the out-of-school children explained that they were at the venue to join school children to celebrate the day.

“Though we are not invited and no similar activities organized for those that are not in school particularly western education system, but still I feel me too is my day and I need to celebrate like every children” said one of the respondent children.

While responding to journalists on this, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Yalwa Da’u said the government is doing its best to ensure that every children are enroll into school.

According to her as part of government’s effort particularly the present administration to ensure the enrollment of all children to school, a lot of programs is introduced to attract parents and put their children in the schools.

She said some of the programs include free school feeding, free uniforms in addition to free education to females children from primary up to tertiary institutions in the state.

She then congratulated the world children particularly Jigawa children and assured them more support from government for a betterment of their lives.

Meanwhile the Save the Children International also in a release congratulated the Nigerian children and urged them to continue observing the COVID -19 protocols as the diseases still is in existence.

The statement maintained that, “Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In Nigeria and around the world, we work every day to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm.