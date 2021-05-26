Osun Gov. seeks IGP’s support to curb insecurity

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Governor of State of Osun Adegboyega Oyetola visited the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Oladayo Amao, to seek their support in curbing insecurity in Osun.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Ismail Omipidan stated this in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that visit was also part of efforts to strengthen the relationship between Government of the State of Osun and security agencies in the country.

Oyetola also used the opportunity to sympathise with the Chief of Air Staff over the death of his officers who died in a plane crash last Saturday in Kaduna.