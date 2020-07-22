OSSAP – SDGs partner Gombe state govt

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP – SDGs) Princess Adejoke Orelope – Adefulire has partnered with the Gombe saassured His Excellency, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Executive Governor, Gombe State government on SDGs.

Speaking while hosting the governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday, Princes Adejoke, assured him of her Office strong support and partnership in some key areas of the Federal Government Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially in the areas of high quality education, good primary health care, human capital development and girl child development among others.

The SSAP said that the OSSAP – SDGs is working very hard to achieve the vision and mission of the Office and to ensure the implementation and achievements of the SDGs Agenda by 2030 with the principle of “Leaving No One Behind.

Highlighting some of the recent development in the Office, the SSAP – SDGs said Nigeria participated in the recent United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF) meeting virtually.

She added that, “Nigeria through the OSSAP – SDGs focused on seven key issues of SDG 1- No Poverty, SDG 3- Good health and well-being, SDG 4- Quality Education, SDG 5- Gender Equality, SDG 8- Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG-16 Peace, Justice and strong Institutions and SDG-17 Partnerships.”

These, according to her are based on Nigeria`s current development objectives of President Muhamadu Buhari`s administration.

Princess Adejoke further stated that, despite the COVID 19 Pandemic and it`s negative effect on the economy, it has directly or indirectly open the eyes of the Government to look inward of the economic diversification to generate revenue, pointing out that, Nigeria will gradually surmount all the problems adding that, OSSAP – SDGs has started the plan to launch another Voluntary National Review (VNR) report by 2022.

However, the SSAP –SDGs said that, her Office is working with the Ministry of Labour and Productivity to see how women and girl child can be empowered, because women are the rock of every family, that the role of women can never be over emphased.

