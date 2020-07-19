OSSAP-SDGs inaugurate SERVICOM Unit

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has inaugurated Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) Unit in the Office.

Speaking at the occasion at the Atiku Hall, Head of Service Building Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope – Adefulire said, a sustained SERVICOM Unit is needed in the Office to actualize effective coordination of SDGs implementation in Nigeria.

SDGs in a statement issued yesterday by Godspower Abiaka, PIO Communications Unit, said Adefulire informed the audience that the mission of OSSAP-SDGs is to actualize effective Coordination of the SDGs Implementation, Representation, Advocacy Partnership, Building Resource Mobilization, Monitoring and Evaluation and Reporting.

The SSAP emphasized that the Office is working assiduously to achieve the vision of the Office which is to ensure the implementation and achievement of the SDGs by 2030 with the principle of “LEAVING NO ONE BEHIND”.

She said the SERVICOM Unit will add value to the achievement of the SDGs.

Princess Adejoke said SDGs is service to humanity and ‘’we cannot take our customers for granted everything that need to be done must be done well and timely in line with the SERVICOM Charter’’.

She praised the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer SERVICOM, Mrs Akajemeli Nnenna for working hard to ensure every Office has SERVICOM Unit for proper Service delivery.

The SSAP – SDGs re-affirm her personal commitment and support and that of the Office in promoting effective and efficient service delivery in OSSAP-SDGs.

She pointed out that, the inauguration of the OSSAP-SDGs SERVICOM UNIT will help to accelerate progress, ensure quality services, enhance accountability and promote transparency, adding that “this is one of the cardinal point of President Buhari’s Administration.”

She hopes that all staff will live to the cardinal and objectives of the SERVICOM Charter.

