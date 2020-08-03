Oshiomhole: I prefer to take bullets as APC national Chairman

Share This





















Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said he preferred to take bullet in order for him to live a fulfilled life during his tenure as national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Oshiomhole who disclosed this at his reception party on Saturday in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the State, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of betraying him.

The APC National Executive Council (NEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari had on June 25, 2020 dissolved Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led-National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC after appeal court in Abuja affirmed the suspension Oshiomhole from the party.

Speaking further at the Ceremony, Oshiomhole said, “I prefer to take

He mocked his critics, adding that “those who do not know the dynamics of power do not understand that power comes from God.

“There is a moment in life God subject you to a temptation so that you can learn a lesson”, he said.

Reacting to a recent campaign mantra sponsored by the ruling Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Edo State, tagged: “Edo No be Lagos”…Obaseki is not Ambode”, the former Labour leader, predicted that Edo State will soon become Lagos State.

According to him, “A man who says that his second tenure is not negotiable, is now running from Asaba in Delta to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State…Edo is going to be Lagos soon….”

“We are beginning to see what we do not know before”, he said.

Earlier in a remark, the Candidate of the APC in the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, bemoaned Comrade Adams Oshiomhole removal as the national Chairman of APC.

Ize-Iyamu, expressed regret about the circumstances that led to Oshiomhole’s removal, adding that his replacement is not likely to come from Edo State again.

The APC Governorship Candidate who berated the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for not sustaining the legacies of his successor, urged the electorate not to succumb to threats by politicians no matter how highly placed in exercising their franchise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...