Ortom wants FG to consider views of Nigerians on issues

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has cautioned the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts’.

The Governor’s advice comes against the backdrop of the Presidency’s recent reaction to the statement made by the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who advocated that the way out of the myriad of socio-economic problems in Nigeria is restructuring of the country.

He stated that Nigeria is practicing democracy which guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens and not military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions about challenges facing their country.

Governor Ortom stressed that it is incumbent on the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and evolve acceptable ways of addressing the problems confronting the country instead of engaging in a combative style, anyone who dares to suggest alternative approaches to tackling the challenges.

The Governor said there is nothing new or strange about Pastor Adeboye’s call which he said should be considered as patriotic and selfless.

He emphasized that great nations of the world got to their enviable status by harnessing and utilizing ideas of their citizens, not by discouraging those who made bold submissions on the development of their countries.

The Governor equally tasked the Federal Government on the need to respect the rule of law and end the wave of impunity through its actions and policies.

Governor Ortom reaffirmed his belief in the unity of Nigeria and the potential of the country to overcome its current economic, security and other challenges.

