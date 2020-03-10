Ortom threatens to drag defaulting road contractors to EFCC

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has frowned at failure of contractors handling various road projects in the State to complete them.

He therefore, threatened to drag the defaulting contractors before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Governor who made the threat at the weekend after inspecting ongoing work on the Terwase Agbadu -Yaikyo/Apir, Customary Court of Appeal through Logo 1 to George Akume Way and Atoato Igirgir Street, particularly expressed displeasure at the inability of the contractor handling the Daudu-Gbajimba road project to execute the contract saying “we have given him a deadline to bring back the money he collected for the contract failure to do so, we will hand him over to EFCC.”

He also, cautioned the contractor handling Igbo-Ikpa-Wannune road project to ensure thoroughness in the execution of the contract “or the government might be forced to terminate the contract and ask for refunds.

“We have given them enough money and I expect that project to move speedily. They must know that I have no time to joke with anyone at this time because it is all about Samuel Ortom’s administration and I will not allow anybody make a mess of our efforts to impact on the lives of our people,” he added.

While expressing delight at the quality of job done on the projects inspected, the Governor said, “As a government we are going to sustain this to ensure that aside Makurdi, Otukpo and Gboko including other major towns are also reached.

“Like I said, our second term is the last opportunity that Benue people have given to us and we are not going to rest but ensure that we provide them the dividends of democracy despite the very tasking financial challenges that we are facing”.

He posited that the move of the government was to ensure that the roads open up new development areas and ease movement, particularly in areas with difficult terrains during rainy season.