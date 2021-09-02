Ortom threatens court action against Sen. Akume

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said that he is taking Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs Sen. George Akume to court over allegations of financial impropriety leveled against him.

The Minister had at a press conference 30th August, 2021 in Abuja, alleged that the State Governor cannot account for over 578 billion naira that accrued to the State, requesting him to also, account for 800 million monthly security funds.

The Governor who made this disclosure yesterday while briefing journalists at Government House, Makurdi, noted that Akume’s allegation amounts to treachery, disloyalty, unfaithfulness, perfidy and falsehood.

He accused Akume of telling lies just to secure his meal ticket from his pay masters, adding that he will not be deterred by such antics.

“I remain committed to those who gave me the mandate to lead them. My first commitment is to the people. All politics are local and my locality is Benue State and not Abuja.

“Akume must justify all those allegations that he has put against me to give me a bad name and hang me.

“I am aware of his betrayal act and to ensure that he and his cohorts cause commotion and crisis in the State so that the so-called State of Emergency is declared. I am not sure Akume is conversant with the provision of the law of Federal Republic of Nigeria. He attempted to impeach me in 2018 but by the Grace of God, the people floored him and he performed abysmally, lost his Senatorial election and the Benue people rejected him and all those he put forward for election.

“For the allegations, I know the Commissioner for Finance will clarify those issues based on the State Constitution and the State Executive Council decisions.