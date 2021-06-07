Ortom says Twitter ban diversionary, mourns T.B. Joshua

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in the country as an ill-advised diversion from the core issues of insecurity and injustice plaguing the nation.

The Governor said in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary and made available to Peoples Daily at the weekend that the Twitter ban offers no solution to any of the myriad of problems facing the country, stressing that the move is only capable of heightening tensions and fueling suspicions among Nigerians over the real motives of the Federal Government.

He stated that the act of suspending Twitter amounts to suppressing freedom of expression, gagging social media and undermining fundamental human rights of Nigerians, a development which contravenes Chapter four of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Governor Ortom emphasized the need for the Federal Government to listen to the views and yearnings of the people to enable it address the challenges confronting the nation.

He called for the reversal of the ban to reassure the international community that Nigeria has not become a hostile country to investors.

The Governor appealled to those saddled with the responsibility of advising the Presidency to always put national interest above personal, regional, ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

In another develpment Ortom described the sudden death of renowned preacher Prophet T.B. Joshua, founder Church Of All Nations, SCOAN as ‘shocking’ and ‘unfortunate’.

The Governor who stated this in a condolence statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the evangelist will be remembered not only for spreading the gospel of Christ but also for his humanitarian works through which he positively touched millions of lives.

Governor Ortom prayed God grants the soul of Prophet T.B Joshua eternal rest and his family and members of his church the strength to bear the loss.

It should be noted that Prophet Joshua had held a meeting with his partners worldwide on Saturday morning and died in night on same day while been rushed to the hsopital.