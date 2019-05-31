Ortom pledges enormous devt to Benue people

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has pledged that the gains of his second term would be enormous, noting that he had learnt a lot of lessons from the mistakes made during his first term.

Ortom made the pledge yesterday during the second term inauguration.

He maintained that his second term is an opportunity to right the wrongs,stressing that though the challenges are enormous but the determination to achieve great things for the state is also high.

He also, said that during this second term, all schools not owned by the state government would be returned to their owners.

Ortom stressed that education remains the bedrock of every society without it no society could witness any development.

The Governor called on Benue residents to support his administration by always paying their taxes as when due.

He said that the funds so generated from the payment of taxes would be channeled towards development of the State.

The governor disclosed that his administration had introduced Treasury Single Account, TSA in the state as one of the ways to block revenue leakages and improve on Internally Generated Revenue IGR.

He further promised to provide adequate security to lives and property, thereby calling on security operatives in the state to nip kidnapping and other sundry crimes in the state in a bud.

He also urged traditional rulers not to allow kidnappers have their people in their domains.

‘’The state Chief Judge and the judiciary should not take the call for the elimination of kidnapping and other crimes in the state for granted. The offenders should be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law,’’ he said.

The governor stressed that he would ensure that the security and welfare of the people living in the state was guaranteed despite where they come from provided they respect the laws enacted by the state.