Ortom orders immediate supply of desk, chairs to students

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State has frowned at shoddy job executed by some contractors that handled primary school renovation work in the State.

Ortom made the lamentation yesterday while speaking with Journalists after inspecting projects in Makurdi.

The projects inspected cut across the ministry of Housing(old banquet hall and his office complex), UBEC/SUBEB schools in Makurdi as well as Ministry of Works/Transport(9.6 km Apir-Tse-Poor road).

The governor who saw some pupils sitting on the floor to receive lessons at UBEC primary school located within the premises of Arabic Primary and Secondary Schools which is just few meters away from government house, expressed displeasure at the situation and directed the State Universal Basic Education Board to take immediate step to provide desks and chairs for the school.

According to him, “I have said it and am repeating it that I don’t want to see any of our children sitting on the floor to receive lessons.

“We have directed that SUBEB should take action immediately and ensure that desks and chairs be provided for primary schools in the state capital first and later they will reach out to other local governments.”