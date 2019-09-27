Ortom mourns, as police exhume 11 corpses in kidnappers’ hideout

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

More than 11 corpses of people were yesterday exhumed in Gbatse, Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State from kidnappers den.

Out of the number, 6 have been identified by relatives of the victims while 5 are yet to yet to be identified even as it is suspected that many are still in shallow graves.

Eye witnesses said the victims were mostly in their twenties.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene who confirmed this development to the media yesterday, said the Police in Benue have uncovered hidden graves in Gbatse village with nine corpses of people suspected to have been killed by criminals in Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.

The ring leader of the syndicate group identified as Iorwuese Kpila has been arrested by the police.

According to Police , the hideout of Kpila is located at a Hill Top surrounded by some thatch houses and a shrine.

Our reporter learnt that few days ago, the District Head of Mbagwaza, Chief Julius Kpenkpen called his Mbayegh counterpart, Chief Nathaniel Hoyo and informed him that two Okada riders in his jurisdiction were missing.

The district head of Mbayegh

therefore summoned a meeting of leaders of the two communities and demanded that the family of Kpila should produce him.

Eventually, the suspect showed up on Monday 21st September, 2019 in the house of Chief Hoyo who handed him and other 4 accomplices over to the Police for investigation as they confessed to the killing and burial of numerous victims.

Speaking with journalists in Ushongo at the site of the incident, Governor Samuel Ortom decried the horror, declaring that it is the height of criminality which will have no place in the State.

“Seven have been arrested so far. Four are still at a large. We will get to the root of kidnapping in the State. They will be fished out to face the law. All kidnappers in flash point local government areas including, Vandeikya, Logo, Ukum, Kwande and Katsina-Ala will be apprehended.

“It is time up for criminality to thrive in the State. Imagine that some persons have been missing for more than three (3) years and in some instances, ransom was paid by their relatives yet they were murdered by these persons whose motives is to make quick money. Not even the best lawyer in the country can save them now, “ Ortom stated.

The Governor urged Benue indigenes to give information to security agencies to eliminate this urgly trend.