Ortom lampoons defecting governors

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has lampooned governors defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC as ‘dramatist, adding that they are afraid of prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The governor stated this while speaking to newsmen yesterday evening on his return from Oyo state where he was invited by his counterpart Seyi Makinde to.commission some projects.

He noted that those decamping to the APC from the PDP are those who have soiled their hands in corrupt acts and are seeking for forgiveness.

“Remember what former APC national chairman Adams Oshiomole once said that if you decamp to APC, your sins are forgiven. It is why some of us our people are visiting EFCC because we have refused to be part of this kangaroo kind of forgiveness. I have always told my people (aides) to do the right thing.

“Some are running from PDP to APC because they are afraid of prosecution. But there is no hiding place for any criminal or thief. All these eye service you are seeing around, a day of reckoning will come nobody will stop the authorities from fishing out those who have committed crime in this country. That is why I always say that prevention is better than cure.

“For me, I better go back to my village as a farmer than get myself involved in anything like that. That is why I try as much as possible to be decent in handling finances and other things of government.

“So, we are not disturbed. Let us get to 2022 and you will see what will happen. There is freedom of association but I must tell you that PDP is waxing stronger. One thing we are doing by constantly meeting is to reposition the party so that it can represent true democracy.

“Now, Nigerians have tasted APC and the basis for comparison are there. What was the exchange rate? What was the security situation? What was the economic status of the country? How was the education and entire sector of the country? If you are to score APC, it will be below average. They have not performed at all”, Ortom fumed.