Ortom calls for strengthening of private sector

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has stressed that the private sector globally drives economy of any nation and as such, should be encouraged.

Governor Samuel Ortom said this yesterday in Makurdi during a courtesy visit on him by Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, CEO Innoson Groups of Company.

He noted that developed countries strive because the Private sector are vibrant and provided with the right enabling environment.

Ortom said Innoson has made waves in the economy due to their determination, zeal and desire, adding that he is impacting on lives of many people including expatriates.

He further commended him for transferring knowledge and skills to the younger generation, stating that there is need to patronize home made for the growth of the economy.

“I believe in made in Nigeria products. No one can industrialize our country except us. I knew Innoson when I was minister. What they are doing is amazing and have made giant strides that no Nigeria company has achieved.

“The Innoson plastic company gave me the inspiration to take over the Benue Plastic Company which was inhibited by reptiles and I changed its fortunes. When we purchase foreign vehicles, we are encouraging capital flight. My government will continue to partner with Innoson Companies and provide an enabling environment to create job and wealth for our youths”,Ortom promised.

Earlier, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Innoson Chief Innocent Chukwuma commended Benue State government for their consistent patronage and pledged more partnership with the State in other areas.

