Ortom advocates Sovereign National Conference

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has advocated for the convocation of a National Sovereign Conference as panacea to strengthening Nigeria’s unity.

The Governor made the suggestion while speaking at an Interdenominational Church Service held at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Square, Makurdi, Benue State capital to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence.

Governor Ortom noted that the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP administration of President Goodluck Jonathan had done a similar thing, regretting however, that the present All Progressives Congress, APC government jettisoned the report of the Conference.

“At 60, we must restructure. We must go back and look at the report of the Constitutional Conference which was convoked by the Goodluck Jonathan government. I strongly advocate for Convocation of a National Sovereign Conference and the decision from it should be binding on all Nigerians”,Orrom said.

He also, observed that leadership at all levels of governance have failed Nigeria, averring that they must seek forgiveness from the people and do right thing so that the nation can take its rightful position amongst the comity of nations.

“Nothing in this country seem to be working. The economy is bad. We are not patriotic and sincere about the fight against corruption. There is high level of injustice. Challenges of Nigeria is beyond party, tribal or blackmail. We must arise from our pride and collectively work together to move the nation forward. No one is perfect. I cannot exonerate myself. Our leaders must ask for forgiveness and I believe God will cause a new dawn in our nationhood”,he said confidently.

Earlier in a sermon, Archbishop Yimam Orkwar, President, Association of Nigeria Clergies lampooned leaders of the country at all levels as ‘immature’, maintaining that we are living in an era where the people including the Church is afraid of telling the President the truth.

“We are still crawling like a baby at 60. Nigeria is no longer the giant of Africa instead it is the leading terrorist nation. We are celebrating failure. You cannot control government agencies and you want to control the Church through the Company Allied And Matter Act, CAMA.

