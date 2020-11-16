Organization launches technology apps for SMEs growth in Edo

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

A financial institution, Standard Life Organization, (SLO), has launched its Standard Life Asset Loan Product and Digital Field Application Technology towards boosting small and medium scale enterprises in Edo State.

The Executive Director, Mr. Osazee Oyegue, launched the project at the headquarters of the institution in Benin City.

He explained that the initiative is aimed at taking people out of poverty by empowering them with the requisite business model and ideas to become viable and be self-sufficient in a globally competitive society.

“’For us in Standard Life Organization, we believe that one of the most effective ways to create wealth, reduce poverty and inequality in our society is to empower the economically disadvantaged individuals with the necessary tools, materials, equipment, machine and other income generating assets which they can use to create wealth for themselves”, Oyegue said.

He revealed that the organization is determined to assist over 1,000,000 economically disadvantaged people in the next two years to create wealth themselves by empowering them with requisite tools and Income Generating Assets (IGA) thereby digitalizing their operations to provide hitch free transactions, reduce any operational burdens on the clients arising from full manual system.

In the end of the launching, according to him, over 250 asset will be distributed to the organization’s Clients across 66 branches within 12 States including Edo which has started at the headquarters of the organization in Benin City.

He also called on residents of the State to constantly utilize the equipment in order to attract more revenue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...