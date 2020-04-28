OPSH unveils fresh approaches to end Plateau crises

Share This





















From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, has revealed approaches to end the lingering crises in Plateau state.

The Commander stated this during his recent familiarization visits to some traditional rulers in the state.

He noted that “The operation would improve on the security situations across the Joint Operational Areas through constant dialogues with relevant stakeholders, which according to him, formed part of the non-kinetic activities adopted by the operation to stem wanton killings in the state.

General Okonkwo further maintained that “The coordinated operations are being carried out by troops across its jurisdictions and would be sustained until total peace is restored”.

“OPSH would not be overwhelmed in its duty and remain professional and neutral in discharging its mandate. Anyone found sponsoring crimes to the detriment of the state will be dealt with according to the law”, he said.

The army commander equally urged the Fulani and Irigwe communities in the state to embrace peace, calling on the publics to cooperate with the OPSH by giving relevant and timely information to sustain its operations against banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

The Commander also visited troops’ locations in Southern Kaduna, Jebbu Miango, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu, Shendam, Bokkos and Wase as part of his operational visit.

At a regular interval, General Okonkwo has also paid visits to other sister security agencies in the state in a bid to sustain the existing relationship among them where he solicited for further cooperation and robust synergy to end the recurring crisis.

