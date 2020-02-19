Onyeama tasks IPCR staff on Institute’s objective

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama has tasked the staffers of Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) to leave up to the objective for which the Institute was established.

Onyeama who made this known yesterday in Abuja while on a One-Day-Working visit to the Institute noted that peace is at the centre of humanity and nothing can be achieved without peace.

He lamented the presence of conflict world over and stated that this era witnessed the highest conflict the world has seen ever.

He drew the attention of audience to African Union Agenda 2063 which is about “Silencing the Gun” that is supposed to show sign in 2020, but regretted that is not really happening.

He asked IPCR staffers to brace up as the whole continent is depending on them to make peace, bring stability and provide solutions to reduce conflicts.

He said that internal conflict has featured prominently in the system and there is need for the IPCR to partner with relevant NGOs towards reducing it.

He said is time we talk with heads of religious institution on their commonality and galvanize opinions.

While reminding staffers that their role is huge in peacebuilding on a nation that is riddled with conflicts, he urged them to be passionate and to believe in peace.

He said that leadership is most needed to entrench peace and promised to do something in area of funding for the Institute.

Speaking earlier, Director General of the Institute, Prof. Bakut tswah Bakut who stated that the Institute has continued to enjoy unparalleled support from the Ministry noted that as a premier think-tank on peace, security and development, the Institute has been working to deliver on its mandate through strategic research, policy advise, capacity building, advocacy/sensitization and direct intervention.

He said the state of insecurity and dysfunctional conflict in the country and indeed across Africa have made the Institute to conduct research, develop policies, undertake sensitization and advocacy, and directly intervene to reduce human sufferings, enhance the freedom from fear, want and indignity in the country.

Bakut however, highlighted funding, lack of office Space Accommodation for Officers, Project Vehicles as challenges facing the Institute.