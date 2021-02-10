Onogba calls for cleaner environment

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba, has appealed to Deltans and residents to partner with the state government to have a cleaner, healthy and safer environment.

Onogba made the appeal when he fielded questions from journalists on varied environmental issues on Tuesday in his office in Asaba.

According to the environment commissioner, “when it comes to the issue of the environment, everybody is a stakeholder, there is no class or bias in it, Deltans should partner with the government so that we can have a cleaner environment.”

He revealed that the state government was looking at, and monitoring the issuance of license to gas plant operators in the state, and that if there was any sharp practices, government would not hesitate to prosecute anybody found wanting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...