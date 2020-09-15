Only credible elections will make Nigerians remember Buhari after office, says Secondus

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that the only thing left for President Muhammadu Buhari is to conduct free and fair election in Nigeria, starting with Edo and Ondo gubernatorial polls.

The PDP National Chairman maintained that that is the only way President Buhari will be remembered by Nigerians after leaving office.

Secondus spoke at the weekend in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, during the flag off of the PDP’s governorship campaign ahead of the October 10 election in which Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, is its candidate.

At the rally where two PDP governors, Engr Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto state) among other party chieftains were in attendance, Secondus pointed out that it was pertinent for Buhari to conduct a free, fair and credible polls in Nigeria now because the economy and security have collapsed, while nation is swimming in corruption with Nigeria now sitting on a keg of gun powder, waiting to explode.

According to him, “Let us tell the federal government of APC that the only thing left for Nigeria is for Buhari to conduct free and fair election in Nigeria because the economy has collapsed, security has collapsed and they are swimming in corruption and Nigeria is on a keg of gun powder, waiting to explode.

“The only way out is for Buhari to conduct free and fair election in Edo and Ondo states so that Nigeria can remember him”, he said.

The PDP National Chairman, while thanking the people of Ondo state,

said, “we want to thank you on behalf of the leadership of our party and assure you that you are fit, you are strong, you are able to win this state for the PDP. I believe strongly that Ondo state is PDP.

“By the special grace of God, what you shall do on that day (October 10) is to vote out that governor that has turned the Ondo state government to a family business.

“ The man who is bringing the change is Eyitayo Jegede”, he said.

Also speaking at the tally, Governor of Oyo state, Engr Seyi Makinde said, “They (APC) are saying you should vote for them because they want Presidency to come to Yoruba land. This election is not about Presidency to Yoruba land, “This election is about delivering Eyitayo Jegede and putting Ondo state among the states that will lead the charge to restructure Nigeria. 10-10-2020 is a special day and you will deliver special results.

“This election is about you choosing between continuous servitude and freedom. We want freedom for the entire South-West. It has started from Oyo state, it will continue in Ondo state on 10/10/2020.

“Will you rather stay with a candle when you have the sun? Ondo state is the sunshine state. They have been lighting candle for you, so it is time to let the sun shine again”, he said.

The PDP governorship candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, said, “Come 23rd of February, 2021, there will be a new face in Government House.

“The PDP flag will fly, economy will grow, there will be jobs for the youths, there will be industries, there will be agricultural development, School fees will come down.

“There will be joy for the people. Today, (Saturday), we serve notice on the APC government and by the grace of God; they will pack and leave the Government House for us”, he said.

In his address at the rally, the Chairman, PDP Governors’ forum and Governor of Sokoto state, Hon Aminu Tambuwal carpeted the APC, saying that the party is in disarray, not only in Ondo state where they are busy fighting but also in the national where they unlawfully, against their own constitution, dissolved their own national working committee. According to Tambuwal, “Are they (APC) not a party of confusion? Are they capable of governing Nigeria?

“As at now, they do not have a Board of Trustee for their party. Since the inception of APC till today, they have not been able to get Board of Trustee for their party. Is that not enough confusion?

“That is why I am to confirm to you that APC is not the choice for Ondo state.

“They said that they are going to fight corruption, you all know the situation in Nigeria today.

