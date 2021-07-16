Top News

Only 50.3 percent of polling units covered by 2G/3G network

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
House passes Electoral act amidst protest
No Newer Articles
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
NSCDC shortlist 6,500 for final screening https://t.co/A5yRGEYNWD
6 hours ago
Tambuwal faults Senate’s decision on electronic transmission of election results https://t.co/0e1D8p7Zpm
6 hours ago
IPOB: I may die in DSS detention -Kanu https://t.co/HMta8z1hXh
11 hours ago
Railway development important economic driver in Nigeria- Buhari https://t.co/L4494QBdfO
11 hours ago
PDP urges Senators, Reps to vote against plots to pass prohibition of electronic transmission of election results https://t.co/x7IFo46gWD
11 hours ago
We Are Social Too