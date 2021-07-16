Only 50.3 percent of polling units covered by 2G/3G network

Addressing the House of Representatives on Friday, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) Engr. Ubale Maska said only 50.3 percent of the 119,0000 polling units in the country as at 2018 are covered by 2G and 3G network.

Maska who stood in for the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta said election results can only be transmitted by the 3G network which he said covers only 50 percent of polling units in the country.

He explained that the result of their 2018 analysis of polling units across the country revealed that 49.7 percent were yet to be covered by any form of network coverage.

Asked whether it was possible to capture data offline where there is no network and transmit when you get to an area where there is network, answered in the affirmative, but said it was not the same with electronic transmission.

Responding to a question from the Speaker of the possibility of hacking the system, he said “No system is safe from hacking. The election is the United States in 2016 there is widespread belief that it was hacked by the Russians”.

We are not against electronic transmission of results, but… Gbajabiamila

Addressing his colleagues at the end of the exercise, Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila said the House was not against electronic transmission of result, but rather interested in ensuring that the votes of every Nigerian is protected.

He said “let me use this opportunity to thank you for taking time out this Friday when we are supposed to have started our summer vacation to do what is important to us and the Nigerian people. The House passed the Electoral Act amendment.

“For clarity, we have left the controversial section 52 as recommended by the committee which is to allow INEC to determine to what to do. At least, we have been better informed by NCC that came and answer very critical questions. I want to use this opportunity to talk to people out there as well.

“We all want electronic transmission of result, but based on the information from experts, it is not as easy as it sounds. We must get our electoral process right and when the right is right, we can come back and amend the law. We don’t want to disenfranchise anybody.

“We have consistently say that every vote must count. It is not about 10 or 20 percent coverage or even 90 percent. If one person’s vote is not counted, it will defeat what we have said on this floor that every vote must count.

“We also heard an objective view on the issue of transmission. It is not like using POS. he told us that NCC had about 49 percent coverage as at 2018. Since 2018, INEC has created more polling units. So, the percentage might have been lower of higher than that. They have also told us that there is a possibility of hacking and we would not want to leave our election to chance”.

He said there was a big difference between electronic voting and electronic transmission of result saying “from my research, electronic voting does not even take place in any European country that I know of. Not in Germany, not in England, not in Spain, not in France or any part. Infact in Germany, they did a referendum on electronic voting and they voted against it.

“So, I don’t think that electronic voting is feasible right now. What we have been talking about is electronic transmission and from what we have been told today, we need to do more work so that everybody’s vote will be counted”.

Why we walked out of plenary, by Elumelu

Addressing newsmen after leading some members of the minority caucus to stage a walk out of plenary, Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu said that what the House has done is to discountenance the agitation of Nigerians to allow transparency in the 2023 general election.

Elumelu who described the entire process as fake said they had to walk out of the plenary because they did not want to be party to depriving Nigerians their right for their results to be counted accurately because e-transmission will guard against rigging and votes can count.

He said “Nigerians sent us here for a purpose. We are here for a purpose and the purpose is to represent their interest. The Nigerian people voted us to represent their interest. And in this electoral Act, we started very well. When it got to clause 52 sub 2, which talks about electronic transmission of results, the deputy Minority Leader moved an amendment.

“In his amendment, he posited that for the next election, result should be done through electronic transmission. The chairman seating (Deputy Speaker Wase) refused to listen to the amendment.

“The Speaker tried to intervene and when we could not reach an agreement, we had to adjourn and decision was reached by the House that we should invite the INEC and NCC to talk about their ability to ensure that our results are transmitted electronically all over the country.

“But to our greatest surprise, upon resumption this morning, we found out that INEC was asked to stay back. We tried to inquire why and they told us that it’s because they do not want to be seen to be biased.

“For NCC, they asked the Executive Vice Chairman not to show up and instead, asked somebody in capacity of a Director to show up. Even the Director himself couldn’t even substantiate issues and while making his submission, we couldn’t be heard.

“We went on when the Speaker suggested that we step down clause 52, to consider other clauses after which we will come back to clause 52. Having done that, he was now trying to add that they move a motion for us to go back to plenary and report progress and that resulted in us through me standing up to ask the Chairman if we are not going to go back to that clause 52.

In our opinion, that clause 52(2) has not been taken let alone asking us to apply the rules of the House which states that we should come by way of rescission. If you do that, it means you’re saying that abinitio, it has been carried and we said no because abinitio, it has not been carried which was why we suspended further consideration of the bill on Thursday.

“But he refused and said it has been carried. So, we had no other choice than to say we cannot be part of that fake process where they’re depriving Nigerians of their right for their results to be counted accurately because e-transmission will guard against rigging and votes can count.

“But what they’ve done is to discountenance our agitations that let there be transparency in the next conduct of our elections”.

Also speaking, Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Toby Okechuckwu said “statistically, according to NCC reports, they had 119, 000 polling units in 2018 which is three years ago. Now three years after, he said they had a coverage for 109,000 meaning that it was only 8000 polling units that was not covered. That for me presupposes over 90 percent coverage.

“Two, the reference that he made about the level of coverage of 2G and 3G. Let me say that each of these frequencies has capacity to transfer data. It is very clear. So what we are doing essentially is rule of men and not rule of our rules”.

Also speaking, Rep. Mark Gbillah said “first and foremost, you talk about 3G and 2G and LTE which he failed to mention. These are technologies that have to do with transmission by the Internet or broadband. Now transmission of results does not have to be by broadband.

“I am surprised that somebody who is supposed to be a professional in the NCC does not know that difference. This USSD functions that we use just uses GSM network and that is all that we need. Like text messages that is all required to transmit results.

“We do not need internet service and we have more than 90 percent coverage of that. If in 2018, only 8, 000 units were not covered. By now, it is obvious that the telecoms operators on their own have covered it and if they say the operators have not covered it USPF has enough funds and as a professional in six months is all it takes to cover 8000 polling units.

“So there is absolutely no excuse for them to say that we cannot deploy or transmit results electronically. And I challenge the EVC of NCC to a public debate. I will personally be there to provide technical explanation and proof of what I am saying”.

Another lawmaker who spoke on the issue, Rep. Stanley Adediji said walking out of the proceeding was their own way of showing how disappointed they were in the presiding officer and Deputy Speaker, Rep. Idris Ahmed Wase.

He said “when we are talking about simple light data, it can go over any frequency. That is not arguable. The fact that they are telling us to inform us that they can only use 3G or 4G is false information. Also, we have satellite communication which could be a back-up that we can use for areas that there are no coverage if three any.

“By walking out it clearly shows that we are disappointed in the action of the chairman of the Committee of the Whole and the deputy speaker, Idris Wase. Secondly, this has nothing to do with Minority caucus alone, because Rep Faleke also brought an amendment in agreement to our belief that results should be electronically transmitted.

“It has nothing to do with only minority caucus. Where it is not possible, you use manual. That was his own amendment. So the two were rejected by him. And even when we called for a division, he rejected it.

“After all, in the Senate, where they could not agree, there was a division and they were allowed to vote so that Nigerians will know those who do not want transparency and those who want transparency.

“So we are disappointed totally. We are not hiding it. The deputy speaker arrested the rules of the House and the constitutional provisions of fair hearing and the right to express yourself”.