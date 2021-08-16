Online story on Jebba-Mokwa-Tegina road bridge collapse false, says FG

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has dismissed reports on Jebba-Mokwa-Tegina road bridge collapse.

It said such report was false.

The ministry said its attention was drawn to an online story over the weekend, stating that a bridge along Jeba -Mokwa road had callapsed resulting in total closure of the road.

“This is totally false as the recently constructed Talabu bridge along the road that was claimed to have collapsed is intact contrary to the online report”.

The ministry in a statement signed and issued by Director Press and Public Relations, Boade Akinola, said the story was aimed at discrediting the effort of the ministry.

“The motorists flying the Jeba-Mokwa road who were interviewed confirmed that the road has not been cut off anywhere, as their movement has not been affected in any way as claimed in the story.

In view of this, the Permanent Secretary, Ferderal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babangida Hussaini, hereby assures motorists that the road is safe and passable, urging them to disregard the story and not to panic

Babangida further reassured the public that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is working tirelessly to provide good roads for Nigerians, as such called on the citizens to give the government necessary support and encouragement

He explained that the Ministry has Controllers of Works in every state that will quickly inform the Ministry of any emergency of such nature on the roads for immediate intervention.

He therefore appealed to Nigerians to verify stories received on social media before sharing.