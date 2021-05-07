One suspect dies, other arrested as robbers attempted car snatching in Kano

By Mustapha Adamu, Kano

A suspect of armed robber, identified as Abdullahi Isma’il, 24 years old, of Sani Mainagge Quarters, Kano state has been confirmed dead after he was reportedly beaten by residents when he and one Abubakar Hussain, 24 years old, of Kankara Local Government Area, Katsina State attempted to snatch a car from its owner in Kano.

The incident, according to DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Public Relations Officer of Kano state Police Command, occurred on Wednesday when the duo attempted to snatch a Toyota Corolla car from a resident at Yamadawa quarters, Gwale Local Government area of the state.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLES DAILY, the PPRO said the command received a distress call at about 11:00 pm that robbers had attacked the resident in front of his house and tried to snatch his car.

On receipt of the information, according to Kiyawa, teams of Policemen were immediately mobilize to the scene, adding that with the help of community members, the two suspects were arrested.

The PPRO also stated that suspects sustained various injuries on their bodies and were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist hospital Kano for treatment, adding that Abdullahi Isma’il was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He said on preliminary investigation, the other suspect, Abubakar Hussain confessed that they attacked the victim with intent to rob him of his notor vehicle.

DSP Kiyawa stated that a pistol and a knife were recovered from the suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi [Nagari-Nakowa] have ordered that, case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Command for discreet investigation.

“The CP thanks the good people of Kano State for their continuous support and cooperation. He urged everyone to continue with prayers, report incidences to the nearest Police Station and not to take Laws into their hands.

“In case of any emergencies, the Command can be contacted via: 08032419754 and 08123821575,” he stated.