One person killed in stampede, as hoodlums invade warehouse in Kagoro

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

One person was reportedly killed during stampede as hoodlums in their hundreds burgled and carted away COVID-19 palliatives at a warehouse in Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Council Secretary of Kaura Local Government Council Mr Sunday Tibishi, disclosed this while speaking to the media.

According to him, no arrest has been made but security operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums.

The deceased was identified as Mrs Esther Mba. She was said to have been trapped during a stampede.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the hoodlums, broke into the Warehouse at about 7pm Monday night, defying gunshots fired by the security and local vigilantes.

As at the time of filing this report, the kingsmen of the deceased were preparing for the burial of the woman in Kagoro town.

