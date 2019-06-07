One killed, many injured during Sallah durbar in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmed Mohammed, Bauchi

One person have been killed, many injured during Sallah durbar celebration in Bauchi.

In his account of the incident yesterday in Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said “the incident occurred 6/2019 during dubar procession, when district heads of Bauchi Emirate were paying homage to the Governor of Bauchi State at Government House Bauchi.

The procession, comprising of contingents of various District Heads in Bauchi emirate council, is usually held as part of celebrations of the eid-el-fitr.

Kamal said “In the process groups of hunters following the District Heads of Darazo and that Duguri had a clash as a result one Auwalu Sadau ‘M’ of Darazo LGA lost his life after sustaining injuries from dane gun shot while Usama Musa of Duguri district, Alkaleri LGA and Zakari Suleiman of Darazo LGA with 12 others sustained injuries and are now receiving treatment at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital ATBUTH”

PPRO said “Prompt action of Bauchi Police Command’s tactical Commanders of Operation Puff Adder restored normalcy and arrested 55 suspects.

He said Police recovered from the suspects 46 Matchets,13 Knives, 15 Daggers ( Gario ) (iv) 0ne (1) Dane Gun and13 Bamboo sticks were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesperson said investigations had commenced to find out the cause of the clash.