One killed as cult groups clash in Delta community

From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

One person has been killed following a clash between two rival cult groups in Orerokpe Community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State at the weekend.

A suspected member of one of the groups, one Jacob Onobrerore was allegedly murdered during the melee which ensued during nightfall.

It was gathered that, the fight was informed by supremacy battle between the two prominent cult groups in the area as it has been routine tradition of cultists to always show supremacy powers in rivalry.

But the Police Commissioner in the state, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwah who spoke to journalists on Sunday, said that Jacob Onobrerore was a member of a confraternity was shot dead by a rival cult group, adding that investigation was however ongoing with a view to bringing peace to the area.

He said one Goodluck Amadi was arrested trying to deposit his corpse at the Orerokpe General Hospital mortuary and he is currently being detained at the State CID.