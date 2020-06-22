Ondo State Dep. Gov, Ajayi dumps APC for PDP

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajayi has also announced his return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Reports said Ajayi resigned his membership of the APC on Sunday at his country home in Kiribo, Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

The resignation of the deputy governor from APC brought to end speculations that have been on concerning his planned defection.

Ajayi has picked his membership card of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his ward.

While addressing party supporters, the deputy governor said he is happy to be back to the PDP.

