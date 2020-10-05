Ondo guber: PDP urges Buhari to maintain impartiality, fairness

Share This





















…As 16 PDP governors resolve to storm Akure for Jegede

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

As the Ondo State governorship election draws nearer, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to bow to pressure to intervene in the Saturday, October 10 election in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

The PDP made the appeal at a press conference addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday in Abuja.

The main opposition party specifically urged the President not to allow Governor Akeredolu or any other person or persons to detract from his desire in this regard.

The PDP further advised President Buhari to adopt the same Edo stance to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Ondo, without regard to partisan consideration.

By so doing, the party reasoned that the President would be leaving a legacy of electoral uprightness for which posterity and history can be kind to him.

The PDP said, “Our campaign calls on President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure by Governor Akeredolu and the APC to renege in his resolve not to interfere in elections, as amply witnessed in the September 19 Edo election.

“We invite Mr. President to note the applauses and commendations coming to him from all parts of our nation and the global community over the non-interference of his Presidency in the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in Edo state, a development that allowed the will of the people to prevail.

“Mr. President must not allow Governor Akeredolu, who had been justly rejected by his people for non-performance and who has declared his citizens as his “enemies for life”, to detract from his desire in this regard.

“Our campaign therefore urges President Buhari to adopt the same Edo stance to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Ondo, without regard to partisan consideration, so that he can leave a legacy of electoral uprightness for which posterity and history can be kind to him,” Mr. Ologindiyan said.

The PDP further called on the President to direct the Police and the Department of State Services to produce a peaceful environment that will guarantee a peaceful election in the South-West state.

Also yesterday, the sixteen governors elected on the platform of the PDP pledged to rally behind its candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.

This is as the PDP governors described as outright falsehood report in a national daily (name withheld) of rift and discontent within its fold barely a week to the governorship contest.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, in a statement by its Director General, Mr

C.I.D, Maduabum on behalf of the Chairman and Governor of Sokoto state, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, described the said media publication as malicious, biased, conjured and inciting, adding that “nothing can be further from the truth.”

