Ondo guber: Olafeso lists job creation, security, human dev, education as priority if elected

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A former Assistant National Chairman (South West) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and governorship aspirant, Chief Eddy Olafeso, has listied human capital development, agriculture, security and job creation among others as the blue print upon which his administration will stand, if elected the next governor of Ondo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has already scheduled the Ondo state governorship election for October 10, this year.

Chief Olafeso, who made the disclosure after collecting his expression of interest/nomination forms for the governorship race at the PDP headquarters in Abuja, also said that his government will pay adequate attention to education, infrastructure and power generation if given the mandate.

The aspirant, who was accompanied to the PDP national secretariat by top members of the party and former office holders in Ondo state, noted with sadness that education in the state is now in comatose, stressing that the trend needs to be urgently reversed.

Chief Olafeso made it clear that governance is serious business and not a place for learning the ropes particularly, because of the demeaning state of human and capacity development in Ondo State presently.

His words, “Education, which is the focal pillar on which the society rests, has gone comatose as students in tertiary institutions across the State are dropping out of school on daily basis due to the present government’s insensitivity and astronomical increase in fees.

“This is not only limited to the higher institutions of learning as primary and secondary schools have their own share of the increase in fees making education an IGR point.

“Our roads have become death traps and points of kidnapping especially in the Northern parts of the state where criminals enjoy field days of criminality without let and hindrance.

“Ten years have passed like a bad dream for those who live in the Southern part of the State in their continued stay in absolute blackout.

“Poverty is so glaring in the lives of the people that we can literally see it walk the streets, clinging to our people’s daily existence.

“All of these call for urgent, drastic and decisive intervention to redeem a once thriving state of a well-orchestrated blue print for socialand economic reengineering standing on a six-legged agenda for Ondo State.

“Governance is serious business. It is not a place for learning the ropes particularly, because of the demeaning state of human and capacity development as it operates in our Ondo State of today.

“This is why we have developed our blue print to stand on these agenda: Hunan capital, agriculture, infrastructure, security, job creation and power”, he said.

On why he should be backed to emerge as the PDP candidate for the election, Olafeso declared, “I have been in this party since 1998. I am committed to this party and have worked so hard. Even when the party was down, I remained.

“I have never wavered for once and I have worked with the best that administered the states. Beside being the secretary of this party, I have worked in various capacities helping to develop the

“So I believe that having worked in so many capacity in the state, at no time did I betray their confidence, made promises that I have not delivered. I know fully well that they will have confidence in me and that they will do better in terms of voting for me than all the other aspirants.

Besides, in terms of maturity and longevity, I think that they will have confidence that this man will do the best for our state”, he said optimistically.

