Ondo guber: INEC to publish particulars of 17 candidates Friday

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that the list and personal particulars of the candidates, as submitted by the seventeen political parties for the October 10 Ondo State governorship election, will be uploaded on its website and published in its State Office in Akure, the State capital on Friday 31 July 2020.

The development, the Commission said, was in compliance with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye in Abuja after its (Commission’s) meeting in Abuja.

The list, according to the statement, will also be published on INEC’s social media platforms on the same day.

The Commission has therefore urged members of the public to take an active part in the vetting of the list and particulars of nominated candidates to enhance transparency in the party nomination processes.

The Commission explained that by sections 31 (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, “a person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given in the affidavit or any of the documents submitted by any of the candidates is false, may file a suit in Court seeking a declaration that such information is false.

“If the Court determines that the information is false, the Court shall issue an Order disqualifying the candidate from contesting the election”, it said.

The press statement by Okoye reads in part, ‘The Commission met today, (yesterday) 28th July, 2020 and deliberated on a number of issues including the Nasarawa Central State Constituency Election scheduled for 8 August 2020, preparations for the Edo Governorship Election holding on 19 September 2020 and the conduct of party primaries for the Ondo State Governorship Election scheduled to hold on 10 October 2020.

“Conduct of Party Primaries and Nomination of Candidates for Ondo Governorship Election

“On 6 February 2020, the Commission published the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Ondo Governorship Election and gave political parties interested in sponsoring and nominating candidates between 2 and 25 July 2020 to conduct party primaries and till 6pm of 28 July 2020 for the submission of the List and Particulars of nominated candidates.

“Seventeen out of the 18 registered Political Parties gave the Commission the requisite statutory notice of their intention to conduct primaries and they conducted primaries for the purposes of nominating candidates for the Governorship Election.

“The Commission opened its dedicated nomination portal on 21 July 2020 and some of the political parties that conducted their primaries before the 25 July deadline seized the opportunity and uploaded the list and particulars of their nominated candidates ahead of the cut off time of 6pm on 28 July 2020.

*As at 4.08pm today, 28 July 2020, all the 17 Political Parties had submitted the List and Particulars of their nominated candidates using the INEC dedicated portal.

“The List and Personal Particulars of the candidates as submitted by the 17 political parties will be uploaded on our website and published in our State Office in Akure, Ondo State on Friday 31 July 2020. This is in compliance with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). The List will also be published on the Commission’s social media platforms on the same day.

“By section 31 (5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, a person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given in the affidavit or any of the documents submitted by any of the candidates is false, may file a suit in Court seeking a declaration that such information is false.

“If the Court determines that the information is false, the Court shall issue an Order disqualifying the candidate from contesting the election.

“We urge members of the public to take an active part in the vetting of the List and Particulars of nominated candidates to enhance transparency in the party nomination processes” it said.

