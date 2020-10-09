Ondo guber: INEC Chairman warns staff to resist temptation

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Twenty-four hours to the Ondo State governorship election, the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu has implored staff of the participating in the election to resist any form of temptation and let their individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience.

Yakubu charged them to always remember that any unethical action by just one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of them.

In a message he released yesterday in Abuja, the INEC Chairman further tasked the staff to remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the Commission.

The Commission, Yakubu maintained, must consolidate on its recent achievement and account for every single vote cast tomorrow (Saturday, October 10) in Ondo state in a transparent manner which will ensure that only the choice of the electorate prevails.

He insisted that INEC cannot afford to rest on its oars, pointing out that there is now an even higher expectation on Ondo State.

The INEC Chairman, in his message, said, “About three weeks ago, on the eve of the Edo State Governorship election, I appealed to the hardworking staff of the Commission to rise to the occasion and deliver a free, fair and credible process in accordance with our established policy.

“Indeed, our staff members, assisted by the security agencies and other critical stakeholders, did not spare any effort in ensuring the successful conduct of the election.

“Clearly, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are pleased with the outcome and we are encouraged by their commendations.

“However, we cannot afford to rest on our oars. Another end-of-tenure Governorship election is upon us.

“There is now an even higher expectation on Ondo State.

“We must consolidate on our recent achievement and account for every single vote cast on 10th October in a transparent manner which will ensure that only the choice of the electorate prevails.

“I therefore implore all of you to resist any form of temptation and let your individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience. “Always remember that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us.

“Remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the Commission”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...