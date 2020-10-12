Ondo guber: Gombe Governor congratulates Akeredolu, APC

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated his Ondo state counterpart, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his victory in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The Gombe Governor, in a statement, by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli,

described the landslide victory of Akeredolu and the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, as a validation of people’s trust and confidence in the party and the Governor’s leadership.

Alhaji Yahaya, who is also a member of the APC Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election, expressed confidence that Akeredolu will use the second mandate to consolidate on the laudable achievements he recorded in his first term.

The Gombe Governor said, “It is with immense pleasure that I warmly congratulate my good brother and friend, His Excellency, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN on his re-election for a second term in office.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this fresh mandate is another opportunity to build on the foundation of development and prosperity already laid by His Excellency in Ondo state.

‘I pray Almighty God will continue to guide and enrich him with more wisdom to accomplish the good work he has started four years ago”.

