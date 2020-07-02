Ondo guber: Dogara heads PDP screening committee on aspirants

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Digara has been named as the Chairman of the screening committee for the Ondo State governorship aspirants.

This was sequel to the approval given for that purpose by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the PDP in Abuja.

This was confirmed in a statement yesterday by National Organising Secretary of the Party,

Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) in Abuja.

Other members of the committee, according to the statement, are; Sen. Zainab Kure, Hon. Fred Agbedi, Barr. Ndubuisi Agwuama with Rev. Bunmi Jenyo as Secretary.

The committee is mandated to screen all Aspirants for the upcoming October 10, this yeat’s governoship election in Ondo State.

The exercise is scheduled for today (Thursday) at the National Working Committee, NWC, Hall, Wadata Plaza, PDP headquarters by 10am.

The statement reads in party, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of the following party members to serve on the SCREENING GUBERNATORIAL COMMITTEE.

“The committee is mandated to screen all Aspirants for the upcoming 2020 Governoship Election in Ondo State.

The exercise is scheduled for Thursday July 02, 2020 at the NWC HALL, Wadata Plaza. Time is 10:00AM prompt’, it said.

Some of the aspirants who picked the forms for the governorship primary in Ondo state are; Hon. Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of the State, Barrister Eyitayo Jegede, Dr Eddy Olafeso, Barr. Sola Ebiseni, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, Mr Banji Ben Okunomo, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye and Chief Bode Ayorinde.

