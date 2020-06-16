Ondo guber: Akeredolu boasts to win any mode of APC primaries

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

Ahead of the Ondo State governorship primaries,

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed confidence that he would emerge the winner no matter the mode of primaries adopted by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Although the Ondo State Governor denied any knowledge of the direct primaries policy being intiated by the party, he said his confidence was in God.

He spoke on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “I am not aware of that policy but if it is the policy of the party, fair enough, we are good to go in any form of primaries. And that is why you see our people, they say it openly that direct or indirect, Aketi is a goal. Whichever one you want to adopt, direct or indirect, Aketi is a goal, we will win whichever one.

“Let me tell you, a lot of people know about me and that was what happened in the last time too. When I tell you I am sure, my confidence is in God Almighty. For me, God will do it. I am not in this battle myself, it’s the battle of the Lord. So, I have no fears, God will do this and I know very well.

Asked whether, he was sure President Buhari would back him, Akeredolu said: “Mr. President is a father to all of us, let us be fair to him but he knows what we have tried to do.

“Remember, I saw in a photo display, the President visiting Ondo State, to visit our Ondo linye Industrial hub.

“That is a monumental achievement and the President was proud of it and he even said so especially that we are able to come up with this idea with the Chinese companies and other companies there in Ondo linye is worthy of emulation by every body.

“That can go for giving you a pass mark, it can go for President supporting you. But all I know is that the President is a father to all, he don’t expect him to say this is my candidate. But I know that he has seen our work and he has said to me pointedly, you have done very well in Ondo State.”

