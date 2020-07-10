Ondo: APC screening C’ttee disqualifies Abraham, clears eleven others

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Ahead of governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, the screening committee set up by the Caretaker committee of the party has disqualified Segun Abraham, even as it cleared eleven other aspirants.

The aspirants participated in the exercise include: Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Owolabi Adelaml mni, Issacs Duerimini Kekemeke, Olusola Oke Alex, lfeoluwa Olusola Oyedele and Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe.

Others are: Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Abraham Olusegun Michael and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

While submitting the report Friday in Abuja, Chairman of the Ondo state screening committee, Alhaji Tijani Tumsa, said the aspirants were scored based on their presentations, educational qualifications, among others, but one of the twelve aspirants failed to meet up with the requirements set by the party.

“We commenced the screening exercise two days ago. There were twelve aspirants in all and I’m glad to report that they all showed up for the exercise and we were able to conduct the screening within the two days stipulated.

“The committee decided that the aspirants be scored base on their presentations, educational qualifications, their commitment to the party, knowledge of the constitution, community service, manifestoe of the APC, their team spirit and work experience.

“Of the 12 aspirants for the election, the committee has deemed it fit to qualify eleven of the aspirants to contest for the primary. We understand of course that the 12th aspirant has the option of appealing the decision of the committee.

“I will like to emphasize and to commend the aspirants who cooperated in no small measures for the success of this exercise. I will like to seize this opportunity to thank the party for finding us worthy to conduct exercise.”

Receiving the report on behalf of governor Buni, the caretaker committee’s secretary, Sen. John Udoehe, commended the committee for what he described as diligent exercise.

He, however assured that the report will be transferred to the appeal committee for necessary action.

