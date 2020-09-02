Ondo 2020: CNPP sues for peace ahead election

Share This





















The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), said it had observed the recourse to violence by some politicians in Ondo state ahead of the Oct. 10, governorship election and sued for peace.

Mr Rotimi Boboye, the Chairman of CNPP in the state, expressed the concern on Tuesday in Akure at a news conference.

Boboye accused members of one of the political parties in the state of resorting to violence, intimidation and subterfuge.

He, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take steps to discourage violence before, during and after the election.

“This dangerous development was manifested in the recent local government election largely boycotted by many political parties while a few of our members participated.

“Rather than abate such violence have taken new dimensions with meetings of political parties being invaded by known thugs, cronies and agents.

“These have also been followed with illegal arrests, dehumanising treatment and detention.

“We see these as a dress rehearsal to show the preparedness of the ‘warmongers to let loose violence on the electorate in our dear state,’’ he said.

Boboye said the only way to avoid a repeat of past bitter experiences was to “arrest the descent into anarchy that current trend portend’’.

Also, the Chairman of Zenith Labour Party, Mr Joseph Akinlaja, said his party was concerned about the spate of violence.

Akinlaja said that although his party did not participate in the recently concluded Local Government election, political thugs allegedly still attacked his members.

He called on agencies that would be involved in the forthcoming poll to display neutrality and show fairness to all political parties.(NAN)

