Olumba seeks spiritual solution to nation’s insecurity

By Ochiaka Ugwu

Nigerians should turn to God with prayers for spiritual intervention in her security, social, economic, and political challenges bedeviling the nation, The Spiritual Head, Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu has said.

The spiritual leader also noted that human family is now confused, helpless and it is at a crossroad.

Obu who was represented by Christ Shepherd, Edet Archibong disclosed this during an occasion to launch the “Everlasting Gospel of the Leader Olumba Olumba Obu’’ in Abuja yesterday.

On the essence of the book, he said loving one another is the best teaching of Christ.

He said loving one another is not rocket science as if one loves his neighbour he will not kill him or burn down his house.

“The simple thing is, love one another. Do unto others as you want them to do unto you,” he said.

On the mass surrendering of Boko Haram, he said the government should re-integrate them back to society if they have truly repented.

“Vengeance belongs to God. So, whether you are Boko Haram or whatever, if you genuinely repent, you should be forgiven.

“Christianity is about forgiveness. If anybody offends you, you are bound to forgive them.”

He said, “If you don’t seek the face of God he will not interfere in the challenges facing the nation.” Quoting a popular maxim, he said, a wise man finds the goat in the daytime.’’

He continued: ‘’The good news is that the long-expected Kingdom of God is now established on earth and God Himself has descended to teach and lead man to the path of godliness and righteousness.

“Remember that man is nothing empty vessel and cannot, therefore, help himself except God helps him. This is the reason our Lord Jesus Christ promised not to leave man comfortless but rather, would send another comforter who would abide with man forever” he said.