Okowa wants regular training for judiciary workers

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday swore in Justice Theresa Diai as Chief Judge of Delta State and Justice Patience Elumeze as President of the Customary Court of Appeal.

The Governor while swearing in the judges at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, said that judicial education and constant training of critical workers was imperative in enhancing quality of justice delivery and performance of courts in the state.

He commended the Speaker and members of Delta State House of Assembly for their prompt confirmation of the judges for their offices, and said that his administration was blessed to have the Assembly as partner in progress rather than as a rival.

“History has been made today with the confirmation of Justice Theresa Diai as the Chief Judge of Delta State and Justice Patience Elumeze as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State.

“Rarely does it happen that you have two women heading both tiers of the Judiciary in the state at the same time. As a state, we are proud to set the pace in this regard. I congratulate them.

“Let me also congratulate the Speaker and members of the state House of Assembly for the prompt manner they handled the confirmation of their Lordships.

“This administration is blessed to have a legislature that sees itself more as a partner with government than a rival. As long as this partnership is sustained, we shall continue to gain new grounds in our quest to build a smart, strong and safe Delta state,” he said.

The governor charged the judicial heads to continue in the tradition of team work, excellence and exemplary leadership in the stead of their predecessors.

“As you may have experienced by now, your new positions require a lot of patience, resourcefulness, dexterity to manage the demands and pressures on your time and space.

“I urge you to continue to promote, preserve and protect the principles of natural justice, fair hearing, equity and good conscience, which are the pillars upon which the judiciary rests.”