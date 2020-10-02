Okowa wants FG to reconstruct Benin-Warri highway

Share This





















From: Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

As Nigeria marks 60 years of nationhood, Delta state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on the Federal Government to embark on total reconstruction of Benin-Warri highway, saying the road has collapsed.

He also urged the government to give urgent attention to the Agbor-Eku road within the state, which is also in a deplorable condition.

The governor made the call at an interdenominational thanksgiving service at Government House Chapel, Asaba, on Thursday, to mark the independence anniversary of the country.

He said that the poor state of the roads had accounted for loss of many lives and goods in accidents and robberies and also often resulted in loss of man-hours through unending traffic snarls.

The governor assured that as soon as the rainy season was over, work on Warri storm drainage project and concrete tarring of some roads in the area would commence, affirming that his administration was committed to giving equal attention to every part of the state.

“I will use this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to attend to the Benin-Warri road; it requires total reconstruction.

“The interventions we have been doing over the years definitely cannot bring any solutions at the moment. We will see what we can do as soon as the rains are over, but that road requires total reconstruction. It is beyond our limit as a state and we hope that the Federal Government will look into that.

“Between Agbor and Eku has been very bad too, and almost impassable. We intervened in 2019, a palliative intervention; in 2018 we also intervened on that road. We intend to intervene soon after the rains.

