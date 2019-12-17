Okowa urges Delta pilgrims to distinguish selves

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has charged pilgrims to the Holy Land to distinguish themselves with high spirituality and attitudinal changes to justify the pilgrimage.

The governor gave the charge on Sunday in Jerusalem while presenting certificates and investiture of Jerusalem Pilgrim to the pilgrims.

Represented by the Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Omamofe Pirah, he pointed out that the pilgrims had the experience of visiting specially chosen religious sites in the Holy Land.

“We must take the message home that we were in Israel for spiritual purposes by our actions; we should show that we are changed people by our actions.

“Let what we have learnt here, what we have gained spiritually impact on our people positively in Nigeria.

“We must take home a system where rule of law works; our leaders must obey rule of law.

“There must be rule of law in our nation, because once there is rule of law, our nation will grow.

“I commend the orderly manner the Pilgrims have conducted themselves, the decorum is wonderful and I am happy that all of you have received something behind the physical.

“Always be at peace with Christ; forgive others, do the right things and others will emulate you,” Okowa said.

President of Tailor Made Tours, Mrs Josephine Zinder, had in an address, described Nigeria as a great nation, asserting that Nigerians were the best friends of Israel.