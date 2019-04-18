Okowa mourns Sen. Eferakeya

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has condoled with the family of renowned Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, late Sen. Adegor Eferakeya who passed on Tuesday, at 78 years.

Okowa, also commiserated with the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, the Urhobo nation, Deltans, as well as political associates and friends of the deceased.

According to him, the late Senator, who represented Delta Central Senatorial District in the 6th Senate, was a renowned medical practitioner in Amukpe-Sapele where he lived a life of service to God and the nation.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba , the Governor commended the late Senator’s disposition to serve the people and the nation whenever he was called upon, while always promoting democratic values and culture among his people.